Ipswich Town and Sunderland are battling it out for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, who looks set to depart the Vitality Stadium.

The 31-year-old striker, who signed for the Cherries in January 2022, has featured just seven times in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring once.

With his game time limited, a move away looks on the cards and a number of Championship clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on the big number nine.

Kieffer Moore must make Ipswich Town switch

According to The Athletic, the Tractor Boys have seen a loan offer for Moore rebuffed by the Premier League side.

It's believed the Cherries view Moore as an important player, but they understand his desire for first team football.

It's not just Town who are in for their former forward. Michael Beale's Sunderland are also looking to strike an agreement, with the Black Cats desperately short in the striker department. However, it's abundantly clear where Moore should be looking to play his football for the remainder of the season.

Kieffer Moore's scoring record in top three English leagues, as per Transfermarkt League Matches Goals Assists Premier League 34 5 0 Championship 155 47 14 League One 83 33 7

With 47 goals in 155 Championship appearances, the Welshman knows where the back of the net is. He's mobile, physical, and similar to the likes of Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson; exactly the type of striker Kieran McKenna likes to operate with.

Statistically, Ipswich are among the best in the league when it comes to attacking output. As per FotMob, Town have the fifth-highest expected goals and have created 54 big chances.

Crucially, McKenna's side average 4.8 crosses per 90 minutes, the third highest in the Championship, which Moore could thrive off of.

Kieffer Moore could make permanent Ipswich Town transfer

Another aspect to consider is Ipswich's ability to offer Moore a route out of Bournemouth.

It's no secret that Town have financial backing. The Tractor Boys would be more than capable of providing the 31-year-old with a competitive wage package, and potentially a shot at Premier League football once again.

Despite a slight drop-off in form, McKenna's men are still well-placed heading into the second half of the Championship campaign. Even with Southampton breathing down their necks, there's every chance the Suffolk club could be plying their trade in the top flight next season.

Sunderland not the right move for Kieffer Moore

Sunderland also need a forward, there's no denying that fact.

However, with Beale still implementing a new style of play and the Black Cats battling a host of teams for a top six spot, this could be a risky move for the Welshman.

Furthermore, given Sunderland's recruitment model, the prospect of a permanent switch in the summer seems unlikely. The Wearsiders look to sign younger talents, who can develop, as opposed to players in their 30s who will leave the club with little to no resale value.

All roads point to Portman Road, but whether the Bournemouth striker will end up in Suffolk remains to be seen.