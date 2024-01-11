Highlights Watford FC may need a strong January transfer window to compete for a top-six spot in the Championship.

A potential Watford XI after the transfer window could include players like Ben Hamer, Ryan Andrews, and Scott McKenna.

Kieffer Moore would be an exciting dream addition to strengthen the team's attacking options.

At present, Watford currently sit 10th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Just four places and four points from the play-off places, there is a real possibility that it could be an exciting end to the season for Valerien Ismael and his players as they eye a top-six spot.

In order to achieve such a feat, though, the club may need to have a strong January transfer window in order to strengthen in one or two key areas.

Watford FC dream XI post-January transfer window

With the above in mind, below, we've looked at what a potential Watford XI could look like after the February 1st transfer deadline were the Hornets to have a 'dream' transfer window.

GK: Ben Hamer

Starting off with the goalkeeper, we've gone for Ben Hamer to continue in between the sticks for the Hornets.

Although this is a position that could be improved with a keeper more capable with the ball at his feet as Valerien Ismael seemingly wants, it's likely the club will wait until the summer to strengthen this position.

RB: Ryan Andrews

Andrews has been a revelation for the Hornets since coming into the side at the end of last season. Despite Tom Dele-Bashiru occupying the position in recent weeks, Andrews is very much first choice at Vicarage Road.

RCB: Scott McKenna

There is nothing wrong with Ryan Porteous, but at times, he can be rash and fly into challenges, leaving the defence exposed. Perhaps the addition of someone like Scott McKenna, from Nottingham Forest, could aid the club's defence, then.

Reports suggest he is out of favour at Forest and therefore could perhaps be available.

LCB: Wesley Hoedt

Given Daniel Bachmann's axing from the side, Wesley Hoedt has been given the captain's armband in recent weeks, highlighting his importance to this Hornets team.

LB: Ken Sema

Jamal Lewis and James Morris could feel aggrieved, but it could be argued that Ken Sema could be deployed at left-back in Watford's best XI in order to squeeze in another player, whom we will discuss later, in the left-wing spot.

DM: Jake Livermore

Livermore felt like an underwhelming signing for the Hornets during the summer transfer window, but he has gone on to prove any doubters he had very wrong.

One of Watford's priorities this window needs to be a backup for the experienced 34-year-old, but for now, Livermore is a key player in the XI.

CM: Edo Kayembe

Another player, like Livermore, to emerge as an important player in the Watford XI this season, Kayembe is an easy selection in this XI.

The midfielder has gone from strength to strength under Valerien Ismael and the Hornets will be hoping the injury to rule him out of AFCON is not a bad one.

CM: Ismael Kone

Another player that is looking better each week this season, Ismael Kone takes the final starting midfield spot in this XI.

At just 21 years of age, the Canadian international is one of the brightest prospects on the Hornets' books.

RW: Yaser Asprilla

If Ismael Kone is one of the Hornets' brightest prospects, Yaser Asprilla is "the" brightest prospect currently at the club.

The Colombian is an exciting watch and looks set to be a key player at the club over the next year or two.

LW: Matheus Martins

The reason for slotting Ken Sema in at left-back is to fit Matheus Martins into the starting XI.

The 20-year-old has five Championship goals already this season and could easily add to that tally if given more regular starts.

ST: Kieffer Moore

The second of Watford's 'dream additions' in this XI, Kieffer Moore would undoubtedly be the club's number one striker were Watford to snap up the player.

The Hornets have held a long-term interest in the Welsh international and although others are potentially ahead of them in the race to sign him, his addition would certainly get Watford fans excited.