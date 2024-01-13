Highlights Norwich City aims to strengthen their squad during the transfer window.

The 2023/24 season has been disappointing for Norwich so far.

David Wagner has brought in new signings to improve the team's performance.

Norwich City will be aiming to come out of this transfer window a lot stronger than they went into it.

The 2023/24 season has been underwhelming for Norwich so far, as they’ve struggled to keep up with the top teams.

The Canaries were a big disappointment last season, but with David Wagner being able to bring in some fresh faces during the summer, there was an expectation they would perform better this time around.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

However, while they still have a fighting chance in the play-offs, it has been a campaign that hasn’t got their fans off their seats all too often. Supporters will hope that the business done this month can help to change that.

So, with that said, here we have looked at Norwich City’s dream XI once the transfer window is closed…

GK: Angus Gunn

Norwich are not going to have the funds to make loads of changes this month, and given that he has performed well, Angus Gunn will likely keep his spot in the club’s starting XI.

RB: Jack Stacey

The Bournemouth loanee is a proven quantity at Championship level - offering Wagner a good option both defensively and going forward.

He's been a mainstay in the side and that's expected to continue.

CB: Mason Holgate

Another defender that the Championship could look to sign is Everton’s Mason Holgate.

The centre-back will likely be recalled by the Toffees this month, as his current loan at Southampton hasn’t gone to plan.

But with him down the pecking order at Goodison Park, he could be shipped out on loan once again, and Norwich may be an interested side.

CB: Ben Gibson

Gibson was a regular in the Norwich starting XI before his injury, and while he’s returned to first team duty and is yet fully back in the starting XI.

He is likely someone that Wagner trusts, and he will hope to have him back in the starting XI very soon.

LB: Dimitrios Giannoulis

Giannoulis is a player who has done pretty well for Norwich this season and he is likely someone who will keep his place in the team beyond this month.

RM: Jonathan Rowe

Rowe is someone who is gathering more and more transfer interest as the weeks go on, but Norwich will be doing everything they can to retain his services.

The Canaries will hope that, come the end of the transfer window, Rowe is still firmly a Norwich player and is helping them close the gap in the play-offs.

CM: Kenny McLean

The ever-reliable McLean certainly has a place in Norwich's best XI.

He's been used as a centre-back at times by Wagner but his best position is in central midfield.

CM: Gabriel Sara

Sara, alongside Rowe, has been one of the club’s brightest threats this season, with him contributing both in goals and assists.

The midfielder has been vital in this campaign, and the Canaries will be relying on him being part of the team beyond this month.

LM: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi is another January signing that Norwich could look to make, as the 21-year-old may be allowed to leave on loan.

The Crystal Palace winger has been out for several weeks now with a hamstring injury, so on his return, the Premier League side could look to send him away for regular minutes.

Therefore, Norwich should be interested, as he would improve their attacking options.

ST: Josh Sargent

Sargent has missed most of this season through injury but has recently returned to first-team action.

So, Norwich will hope that by the end of the transfer window, the forward is back up to full fitness and is firing in the goals once again.

ST: Kieffer Moore

The final addition that would be excellent news for Norwich is current AFC Bournemouth striker Kiffer Moore.

Norwich have been credited with an interest in the striker, as it seems his future is away from the Cherries.

The forward has a very good record in the Championship, and he would no doubt improve their options at the top end of the pitch and could be the difference in them reaching the play-offs.