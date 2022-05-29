Kieffer Moore explains background to Premier League dream with AFC Bournemouth

Kieffer Moore has not had a conventional route to the top tier of English football and he could be playing at a World Cup in the same season as his Premier League debut.

Moore made some decisive contributions in the final knockings of the campaign for Bournemouth, and is currently preparing to play some part in Wales World Cup qualifying play-off match against Scotland or Ukraine.

The 29-year-old has had an incredible journey through the EFL, and even left Yeovil Town for Viking, of the Norwegian top-flight, in the summer of 2015.

Moore reflected on some key moments and his rollercoaster experience when he spoke to WalesOnline.

He said: “I scored a goal to help take Bournemouth back into the Premier League and I’m definitely dreaming of scoring the winner to take Wales to the World Cup.

“I’m very, very lucky to be able to play in this game.

“I’ve always had that faith and confidence in myself to get where I am today.

“I felt I had a chance in the EFL, then played in the Championship, played in League One and then I went to Norway and found myself out of the Football League.

“At that point I felt I still had a chance, albeit a second chance, but I was determined that if I did get a second chance I wouldn’t let it slip like I did the first time.”

Wales could be favourites to progress given the manner they got past Austria in the last round of qualifying, and Moore would become a national hero if he is able to score the goal that takes them to Qatar.

The Verdict

Quiz: The big AFC Bournemouth striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cherries fan

1 of 25 How many goals did Dominic Solanke score in the Championship this season? 25 27 29 31

It is a truly inspirational story, Kieffer Moore’s rise to being one of the most feared strikers in the EFL, even at 29 it feels like he has at least three more seasons at his peak ahead, and hopefully he can stay fit to make his mark on the Premier League with the Cherries next term.

Scott Parker has an interesting dilemma heading into the new season, with Dominic Solanke and Moore vying for one spot in the team.

Solanke scored 30 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 and for that reason will likely be first choice, but the 24-year-old has been limited in the top-flight before where Moore offers something of an unknown quantity for Parker to turn to.