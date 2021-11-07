Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore has suggested that he would like to see Steve Morison be handed the managerial position on a permanent basis at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Morison has been in caretaker charge for the last three Championship fixtures for the Blieburds and he has helped to get them out of their dismal run of form that had seen them lose eight successive matches before Mick McCarthy’s departure.

In his first game in charge, Morison managed to get his side to come back from three goals behind at Stoke City to earn a point and end their losing run.

However, that result was followed up with a defeat against QPR in midweek.

The Bluebirds though finally ended their long wait for a win in the Championship on Saturday with them coming from a goal down against Huddersfield Town to secure all three points.

Moore had only scored one goal in his opening 14 Championship games this season under McCarthy – Morison though has managed to get more out of the Wales international in his first three games in caretaker charge with him scoring in the draw at Stoke and then netting twice in the comeback win against the Terriers.

Speaking to Wales Online following the win against Huddersfield, Moore revealed that he thinks Morison has changed the Bluebirds’ system enough to get them playing better than they were under McCarthy – as a result he suggested he would be happy for him to get the job.

He said: “I’d be 100 per cent for it.

“He has brought a real system to our game and you can only see it by watching just how much we have improved in such little time.

“You can time runs better. You’ve got time on the ball. You can’t, as we were doing, just turn possession over.

“I feel like we really impose ourselves on teams now and making our own luck.

“It’s been a much-improved system and it’s been for the better.”

The verdict

Moore has been a player transformed since Morison took over as caretaker manager of Cardiff.

The forward is crucial for the Bluebirds and if they can get him firing in the final third once again then they will be able to challenge further up the table and move away from relegation danger.

There is no doubt that Morrison has done well in the last three matches for the Bluebirds and he has been able to find a better way of getting consistent performances from his players.

That has seen him get the best out of Moore in the last three games as well as other key members of the squad.

However, it would still be a huge ask for Morrison to takeover on a permanent basis and they made the mistake of appointing McCarthy on a longer-term deal after he started life as their manager in strong fashion last term.

Morrison might be best waiting for his first managerial job and maybe a spell working as part of the new Cardiff coaching setup would serve him well in the long-term.