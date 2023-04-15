Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed he started Robbie Brady over Alvaro Fernandez against Millwall at The Den as he was concerned the Manchester United loanee would've been "kicked up and down the park early doors".

The hosts beat their fellow play-off hopefuls 2-0 in south London courtesy of goals from Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming.

North End were on top for long periods but couldn't break through a resolute Millwall backline while Gary Rowett's side struck twice from set pieces - with Bradshaw nodding in Flemming's cross in the first half and then the Dutchman bagging a goal himself in the second.

The result leaves the Lions fifth in the Championship - three points ahead of the chasing pack in the play-off race.

Why did Alvaro Fernandez drop out of the Preston team v Millwall?

Fernandez, who has been hugely impressive since joining from Man United earlier this season, dropped out of the starting XI for this afternoon's game as Lowe opted for the more experienced Brady.

Speaking to FLW after the game, the North End boss revealed why he'd made that call.

He said: "I didn't want to throw young Alvaro up against the way they play, Millwall and whatnot. I think he'd have got kicked, kicked up and down the park early doors.

"We felt if we put Robbie in he'd be a bit more solid and resolute. He was in there for set plays as well because Rob's decent in the air, I'm not saying Alvaro isn't.

"The fact of the matter is we've got to rotate those two for certain games now because they're going to be needed along with the other lads as well now because the lads who are playing, they'll probably be a little bit tired but we've got four games to do something, which will be fantastic."

Will Preston North End make the play-offs?

The Millwall defeat was a setback but Preston are still in the play-off hunt.

Lowe's side are level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers with four games left to play and play their Lancashire rivals next weekend.

Before that, they head to Swansea City, which will be a real test as Russell Martin's side have won four of their last five.