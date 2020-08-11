‘Kick them out’ – Worrying Charlton report emerges as these Addicks discuss

Things at Charlton Athletic are far from rosy right now and Addicks fans will be eager to see some kind of resolution at boardroom level before it’s too late for their club.

The EFL have stopped Paul Elliott and Chris Farnell from taking over at The Valley so far and, as per Justin Allen for The Sun, even though the pair are appealing things, they are unlikely to succeed.

With that in mind, new ownership cannot come in and take over until it is established who exactly runs the club right now, whilst the new season is now just over a month away and the club is not allowed to sign new players.

It’s a real mess, and Allen’s latest report on that sheds extra light on the situation:

#Charlton are heading the same way as #BuryFC unless owners ESI sell the club. Here is my report on a worrying time for long-suffering #CAFC fans whose beloved #Addicks are in a shambles | #EFLhttps://t.co/IM1UmYD77W — Justin Allen (@justinallen1976) August 10, 2020

Leaving fans to say plenty on Twitter:

Thanks Justin for telling the truth, we have to rid ourselves of these crooks #cafc — Phil (@phil_cullum) August 10, 2020

This is a powerful article. Thank you for getting the details out to the rest of the world. We can’t allow these individuals to do to Charlton what they did to Bury. #cafc #saveourclub #esiout — Trevor Cudmore (@Mrbaldbrit) August 10, 2020

Thanks for raising awareness of this Justin. Please keep on following this story as it unfolds and help expose these rotten individuals to make sure they never get anywhere near a football club again. — Tom Weeks (@t0mweeks) August 11, 2020

Sadly this will never end until spend caps & wage caps are introduced worldwide. Owners buy not fully appreciating what they're getting into only to realise a dream of success is hundreds of millions away. Cap everything & let struggling clubs worldwide clear debt and stabilise — Andy Parsons (@andycparsons) August 11, 2020

Thanks for getting this out there Justin! — IntoTheValley (@franksav63) August 11, 2020

Hope it gets sorted from a #buryfc fan guys! @EFL have a lot to answer too!! Let every Tom dick & harry in but blame and take action on the clubs despite the @EFL letting them in!! — Matt Finta (@mfinta25) August 10, 2020

Kick them out 🙏🏻 — Conor Netherway (@ConorNetherway) August 10, 2020

Chris Farnell & his associates are club killers. Salisbury City, Bury & now Charlton. Farnell is not a fit person & should be no where near the running of any football club. Duchatelet’s ESI takeover has failed. Andrew Barclay & Peter Varney shouldbe given a chance #cafc — TFT7797 (@TFT7797) August 10, 2020

Rough times for the Addicks, and you just hope that they can get some kind of solution sorted out before it really is too late for them.