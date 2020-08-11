Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Kick them out’ – Worrying Charlton report emerges as these Addicks discuss

Things at Charlton Athletic are far from rosy right now and Addicks fans will be eager to see some kind of resolution at boardroom level before it’s too late for their club.

The EFL have stopped Paul Elliott and Chris Farnell from taking over at The Valley so far and, as per Justin Allen for The Sun, even though the pair are appealing things, they are unlikely to succeed.

With that in mind, new ownership cannot come in and take over until it is established who exactly runs the club right now, whilst the new season is now just over a month away and the club is not allowed to sign new players.

It’s a real mess, and Allen’s latest report on that sheds extra light on the situation:

Leaving fans to say plenty on Twitter:

Rough times for the Addicks, and you just hope that they can get some kind of solution sorted out before it really is too late for them.


