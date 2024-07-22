Swansea City recently announced they had made their second summer signing, with South Korean winger Eom Ji-Sung joining the club from Gwangju FC.

The 22-year-old was a player that Luke Williams was very keen to sign, and he reportedly personally contacted Eom to sell him the move and the project that's building at Swansea, and to convince the player that south Wales was the right place for him to grow and develop.

However, it wasn't just Williams who helped get the deal over the line, and Swansea fans can thank one of their former players for his role in ensuring Eom will be at the Swansea.com Stadium this coming season.

Ki Sung-yueng, who spent six years with the Swans between 2012 and 2018, helped convince his compatriot that Swansea was the right destination for him, and Eom is set to follow in the footsteps of the 110-cap South Korean midfielder in wearing the white shirt.

Ki Sung-yueng was Swansea's secret transfer weapon

Ki, who was born in Gwangju, the city where Eom had been based for the last couple of seasons as a Gwangju FC player, contacted the young winger to convince him that Swansea was the right place for him to develop as a player after hearing of their interest.

Swansea was the first club in the English pyramid that Ki had played for, and he enjoyed a successful six-year spell on the Welsh coast, despite a loan move to Sunderland in just his second season at the club.

In total, he made 162 appearances for the Swans, helping them lift the League Cup in 2013, so it's clearly a place that has fond memories for the midfielder, and he was keen to ensure that Eom followed in his footsteps.

Speaking to Swansea City's website, the 22-year-old winger said: “When Ki heard that I was going, he contacted me first, and we spoke on the phone. I think it was a big help because Ki cheered me on, told me to work hard, and told me that I would adapt well.

“He said that it's a very good team. Some of the coaching staff here are his friends, and it would be a great help in helping me adapt. He added that Swansea City plays good football.

“I was young at the time when he played for Swansea, so I don't remember much, but I do remember some fantastic mid-range shots and goals."

Ki also wished Swansea and Eom good luck for the season via a video posted on Swansea City's X account, and it's clear that he's delighted that his compatriot is following in his footsteps by moving to Wales.

Eom's signing has got Swansea City supporters excited, and if he proves a success, then the Jack Army might just have Ki to thank for convincing him to join the club.

Signing Eom Ji-Sung looks a positive move by Swansea City

Having spent his entire career to date in the K-League so far, Swansea fans won't be too familiar with Eom, but on paper it looks like a good signing, and one that could make them money in the years to come.

The 22-year-old has already been capped by South Korea, a sign of how highly-rated he is, and he's reportedly attracted interest from elsewhere before, with the player turning down a move to the MLS in the past to stay at Gwanju and earn a move to Europe.

Eom has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Swansea, so it's clear that the club think he's a player who can make a big impact and could potentially be sold for a lot of money if he impresses.

Eom Ji-Sung's 2023/24 K-League season - Sofascore Appearances 15 Minutes played 1,143 Goals 2 Assists 3 Big chances created 2 Successful dribbles 51% Accurate passes 83% Total duels won 49%

A four-year deal gives them some security when it comes to holding out for a big fee should there be any transfer interest, and Eom will be looking to vindicate the club's decision.

Swansea's transfer strategy has been to look elsewhere for hidden gems around the world, and given how desperate they were to bring him to the club, it seems as if they believe they've found one in the 22-year-old.

Only time will tell, but Eom will be looking to replicate Ki's success in SA1, which saw Swansea become a stable Premier League club, and lift a major trophy.