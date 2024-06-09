Highlights Grimsby Town is focused on signing reinforcements for a stronger season ahead, with roster changes and young talent in mind.

As we head towards the official opening of the transfer window, Grimsby Town fans are eagerly waiting for official announcements confirming the signing of reinforcements that could lead to a better season.

The Mariners have reduced their squad size significantly as 16 players departed Blundell Park this summer, one way or another. However, once some of those acquisitions are in place, there are a couple of promising youngsters boss David Artell may look to loan out to aid their development.

At the time of writing, Grimsby have 14 players contracted for next season, while we await news of midfielder Callum Ainley and left-back Denver Hume's decisions on the new terms offered to them. There's a very real possibility that one or two of those players still contracted to the club may move on to new pastures before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Grimsby Town's current contracted players (as of 06/06/24), as per Cod Almighty Player Position Contract expiry Jake Eastwood Goalkeeper June 2025 Toby Mullarkey Right-back/Centre-back June 2025 Harvey Rodgers Centre-back June 2026 Doug Tharme Centre-back June 2026 Tyrell Warren Right-back/Centre-back June 2026 Kieran Green Midfielder June 2025 Alex Hunt Midfielder June 2025 Evan Khouri Midfielder June 2026 Curtis Thompson Midfielder June 2025 Charles Vernam Winger/Wide forward June 2026 Cameron Gardner Forward June 2026 Rekeil Pyke Forward June 2025 Danny Rose Striker June 2025 Donovan Wilson Striker June 2025

At this moment in time, the Grimsby boss' main focus will be on bringing in players that offer depth and quality and building a well-rounded squad full of character to take on a demanding fourth tier. At the back of Artell's mind, however, will be thoughts of how he can best help the club's promising, but inexperienced youngsters get regular first-team football at a level that tests and improves them, with the aim of readying them to become Mariners mainstays.

While most players will consider themselves 'senior pros', we look at two players who are, perhaps, yet to reach that level; one of whom has been on the fringes of the first team for some time, while the other has recently burst onto the scene. Both players, however, could further blossom from a loan move over the coming months.

Evan Khouri

21-year-old midfielder Evan Khouri has been in and around the first-team picture at Blundell Park for a few years now. Since making his debut as a substitute in a League Cup fixture against Morecambe in 2020, the former West Ham academy player has gone on to make 40 appearances in league and cup under the stewardship of managers Ian Holloway, Paul Hurst, and Artell.

The talented left-footed player, who's also able to fill in at left-back or left wing-back, has shown glimpses of real potential over that time. So much so that previous boss Hurst tied Khouri to a three-year deal, which runs until the summer of 2026.

However, persistent niggles with injury and untimely illness have hampered the London-born man's progress, both with the Mariners and during a loan spell with National League North side Spennymoor Town last season, where Khouri initially impressed before becoming unwell.

There's a chance the midfielder could play a more regular role for Grimsby in the upcoming campaign. He possesses a mix of technique and edge that, perhaps, suits a Artell side. However, the possibility of a loan at National League level, fitness permitting, may be the best option all-round in terms of Khouri's anticipated progression into a first-team regular.

Cameron Gardner

The Mariners have high hopes for young forward Cameron Gardner, who, in September of last year, penned a three-year deal with the club. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut just prior to that, coming off the substitutes' bench in an EFL Trophy loss at League One Barnsley.

After a brief, successful loan spell in the eighth tier at non-league neighbours Grimsby Borough towards the end of the last campaign, and being nominated for the EFL League Two Apprentice of the Season, Gardner was selected to start Grimsby Town's final League Two game at Crawley Town, where he again showed promise.

The forward has all the attributes to succeed. Already looking more than competent physically for the senior game, Gardner is an aggressive presence with good technical abilities and an eye for goal. The youngster shows good positional awareness and a degree of footballing intelligence beyond his years.

However, the Newcastle Upon Tyne-born player would learn a great deal about the intricacies and expectations consistently required of a lower-league forward by spending some time gaining that experience through a loan spell for the first part of next season.

Having already flourished in the Northern Premier League East, Gardner's next stage of progression could see him borrowed by a National League North/South side to test himself regularly at a higher level against better, more streetwise defenders.

Gardner and Khouri, though at slightly different stages in their footballing development, both have promising careers ahead of them. That potential may well be aided by temporary stays away from Blundell Park before returning ready to stake their claim to be first-team mainstays for Artell and Grimsby.