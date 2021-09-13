Khadra starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Hull tomorrow

Blackburn Rovers were seconds away from securing all three points against Luton Town on Saturday, but Luke Berry’s brace confined the Lancashire club to their third draw of the season.

Tyrhys Dolan opened the scoring in the 27th minute, after capitalising on some sloppy Luton defending, before Harry Pickering opened up his Rovers account, with an excellent finish into the bottom corner just four minutes later.

Luke Berry pulled a goal back for Luton in the 73rd minute, before adding his second, and the all-important leveller in the eight minute of stoppage time.

Despite the disappointment of conceding late, Blackburn performed well for large chunks of the match, with Dolan and Pickering, as well as Ryan Nyambe, John Buckley and Lewis Travis, all impressing.

However, the Championship moves quick, and Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping to put things right against Hull City tomorrow.

The Tigers have not scored since the opening game of the season, when they scored four to record an emphatic victory over Preston North End.

Here, we take a look at how Blackburn Rovers could line up to face Hull City…

Mowbray could be tempted to name the same starting line up as Saturday, but with three games in a week, rotating his squad slightly might be in his best interests.

Thomas Kaminski has firmly established himself as number 1 at Rovers, whilst the back four picks itself at present.

Pickering and Nyambe offer an excellent service going forward, and on Saturday, they looked just as competent defensively speaking.

Travis performed well for Rovers on Saturday, helping to dictate play in midfield, and was tenacious out of possession, but Leighton Clarkson could be trusted to come in and give the 23-year-old a rest.

Joe Rothwell and John Buckley could operate just in front of the Liverpool loanee, with the former’s trademark marauding runs forward always causing problems for opposing defences.

Dolan scored the opener on Saturday and he looked extremely lively from the wing area, whilst Brereton-Diaz offered the same sort of service from the opposite flank, but the Chilean forward might be required up front.

This will allow Reda Khadra an opportunity from the start to prove himself.

