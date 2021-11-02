Khadra starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Fulham on Wednesday

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their impressive Championship season so far on Wednesday night, when they host Fulham at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game on a high after back to back wins over Reading and Derby, and could climb into the top six with victory here, if results elsewhere go their way.

However, Fulham currently sit second in the Championship table, following their convincing 3-0 win at home to promotion rivals West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

This therefore, is unlikely to be an easy task for Rovers, who could produce a real statement of intent with a positive result here.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the lineup Mowbray could name, to give his Rovers side the best possible chance of claiming all three points from this one.

With plenty of players hampered by knocks and injuries at the moment, it is unlikely that Mowbray will have much scope to rotate from the side that won at Derby on Saturday.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski does remain the club’s undisputed number one between the posts, and may have to be on his game here to keep out the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

With left-back Harry Pickering and centre back Daniel Ayala both set to miss out again through calf issues, meaning Tayo Edun should keep his place on the left-hand side of defence, while Brighton loanee Jan Paul van Hecke looks likely to once again partner captain Darragh Lenihan at centre back.

At right-back meanwhile, Ryan Nyambe is only expected to play one of Blackburn’s two games this week due to a hamstring issue, so with Joe Rankin-Costello having played for the Under 23s on Monday, midfielder John Buckley could once again fill that role, just as he did at Derby at the weekend.

In midfield, Joe Rothwell and Lewis Travis remain key components to Rovers’ success in the centre of the park.

But with Buckley still at right-back, Bradley Johnson – who made his first start of the season on Saturday after a spell on the sidelines through injury – could continue his run in the side.

One change that Rovers look set to be forced to make comes in attack, with Sam Gallagher looking set to miss out after taking several knocks against Derby on Saturday.

That could bring Reda Khadra into the starting XI, with the Brighton loanee having shown promise so far this season when coming off the bench.

The German youth international will no doubt be partnered by Ben Brereton – whose double at Derby means he is now second only behind Mitrovic in the Championship scoring charts this season – and Tyrhys Dolan, in what looks set to be a rather fluid front three that could switch roles on several occasions across the 90 minutes.