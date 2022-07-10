Khadra, Clark, Berge: The latest Sheffield United news headlines you might have missed

Sheffield United are going to be one of the more interesting teams to monitor in the transfer market as the Championship season approaches.

The Blades utilised the loan market very well last season and came a penalty shoot-out away from a trip to Wembley for the play-off final.

Paul Heckingbottom has been vocal about wanting to work with a smaller squad than last season, but that does not mean that there will not be some late activity as the Blades assess their squad in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Outgoings also remain a possibility as the club look to operate in the market without using their parachute payments.

Werder Bremen have tabled an offer of £17.9 million for the services of Sander Berge, as per the Daily Mail.

The Blades are still paying off the fee that brought Berge to the club in January 2020 and he has a release clause of £35 million.

It would appear that the club may want to push Werder up a little bit more before considering allowing the attack-minded midfielder to leave.

The Blades, alongside Sunderland, are interested in taking Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 21-year-old impressed at Blackburn Rovers last season and could offer some variety to the well-established attacking contingent already in place under Heckingbottom.

The former Barnsley manager swiftly switched to a three at the back system when he replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout last term.

The Blades went on to bulk out that defensive contingent with some loan additions, and the signing of Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo has caught the eye as a shrewd addition this summer.

Sheffield United look set to beat competition to sign Ciaran Clark on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, as per the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The pull of Sheffield United remains very palpable in the Championship, and the experience of Clark to join the likes of John Egan and Jack Robinson in the backline, can only be seen as a positive as the Blades look to improve on their fifth placed finish in 2021/22.

Attacking reinforcements are still required and it will be exciting to see how the Blades take shape come opening day.