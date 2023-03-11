Key Wigan figure sends message to supporters amid off-field concerns

Wigan Athletic CEO Mal Brannigan has cooled talk that the club could enter administration despite the club failing to pay staff on time once again.

It was revealed in the week that the Latics had not paid the players for the fourth time under the current ownership, something that looks set to bring a three-point deduction, which will mean Shaun Maloney’s side are nine points from safety.

Of course, that increases the prospect of relegation this season but some fans were worried that the latest off-field issue hinted at bigger problems for the club.

But, speaking to Wigan Today, Brannigan insisted that’s not the case, with the wages set to be paid in the coming days.

“I can’t see that (administration). I’ve been at other clubs where it’s a lot tighter, especially from an asset-based perspective. This ownership group remains very strong from an asset-based perspective, I can’t see administration.

“It is down to a liquidity issue rather than the financial strength of the ownership group and I think that is a very important distinction to make. We have to recognise here the overall financial position is very strong and, from the conversations I’ve had with the chairman, we have an ownership group that cares about the football club, and is committed to the football club.”

The verdict

It’s good that a key figure from Wigan is speaking out and the words from Brannigan are reassuring as he is adamant that there are no bigger issues here which is a positive.

However, unfortunately for Wigan fans they’ve heard it all before and the same thing has happened, so this might not wash with the support who will be wondering why they’re once again in this position.

An points deduction is going to be a massive blow to Maloney and it seems likely that the Latics will be back in League One next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.