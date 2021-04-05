Key Wigan Athletic figure makes admission over new player contracts

Wigan Athletic’s new chief executive Mal Brannigan has admitted to Wigan Today that talks are already underway with some of the club’s out of contract players ahead of potentially extending their stays at the DW Stadium.

Indeed the Latics have all but five players out of contract this summer, with only Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Adam Long, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang all tied down to contracts for the long term, thus leaving the futures of a majority of the squad up in the air.

Securing the futures of many of their most talented players is sure to be high on the agenda for the League One side after their takeover was completed recently, as they do run the risk of needing a mass overhaul if said individuals leave for nothing this summer.

Speaking recently about the situation, Brannigan was quick to assure supporters that the club had already kicked off contract talks with the players in question:

“We’re very mindful of the fact a lot of the young talent is out of contract at the end of the season.

“Myself and Leam (Richardson) have already started those conversations about what we want to do, and obviously Gregor (Rioch) will be involved as well.

“We will start to have meaningful discussions with those players and their agents as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, the Latics are still looking to secure safety in League One for another season after a campaign to forget and are due to face Portsmouth at home this afternoon in a 3pm kick off.

The Verdict

A rebuild is bound to take place at the DW Stadium this summer, with there sure to be departures from the football club after what has been a turbulent season both on and off the pitch.

The club are facing up to the reality that they could well lose some of their best young talents for absolutely nothing and quite frankly there isn’t much they can do about it.

New contracts will be in the offing but it is likely that many of those players will see their futures away from Wigan if the worst happens and they are relegated again this term.

The nature of the club’s retention list is sure to be determined by the final eight games of the campaign as they continue to fight to beat the drop.