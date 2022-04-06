Key Wigan Athletic figure issues James McClean injury update

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson believes that James McClean could be back before the end of the 2021-22 season, with his knee injury not as bad as first feared.

The 32-year-old has been in fine form for the Latics this season following his return to the club after six years away from the DW Stadium and has been a key player in the club’s promotion push.

With nine goals and six assists to his name in League One, McClean has been a constant goal threat, with the last of those nine strikes coming in the 1-1 draw with Wigan’s rivals Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

There were major fears though that it would be his last of the campaign though as the 90-cap Republic of Ireland international was assisted from the pitch with what looked to be a serious knee injury.

Despite all at Wigan expecting the worst though, the prognosis has come back positive and despite the season ending on April 30, Richardson is still hopeful of welcoming McClean back by then.

“The first thing about James is it’s far more positive than we initially thought,” Richardson said, per Wigan Today.

“We feared it would be nine-to-12 months, but it will be a number of weeks. “It will be touch and go for the season, but he’ll keep on working tirelessly hard like he always does. “It’s only a slight chance, but we now he’ll try his best.” The Verdict After playing at Championship and Premier League level for most of his career, League One has been a doddle seemingly for McClean, who is having the best scoring season of his entire career at the age of 32. His admiration for the Latics brought him back to the club and whether he’s playing on the wing or at wing-back, McClean has starred in a major way. However it’s a bad time for him to go down injured as it looks like a three-way battle for automatic promotion – Wigan have games in-hand on MK Dons but there’s no guarantee they will be victorious in them. That is why Richardson will be wanting McClean as fit as possible – however it will be important to not rush him back from something that could prove to be troublesome.