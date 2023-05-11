West Brom are expected to focus on free agent signings in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, the Baggies’ financial difficulties have worsened, leading to a change in strategy going into the off-season market.

Can West Brom fight for promotion next season?

Carlos Corberan’s side narrowly missed out on a play-off place, finishing just three points off sixth placed Sunderland.

There is now some regret at the Hawthorns for not seeking to bring the Spaniard in sooner given how poor the team was performing under Steve Bruce.

Corberan is seen as the club’s best asset going into the transfer window, and it is hoped he is the man that can lead the team back to the Premier League.

However, he will have to do so with a rather limited budget this summer.

What can we expect from West Brom in the summer transfer window?

While it will be possible for the club to offer fees for potential signings, it is expected that there will be a much greater emphasis in attempting to sign free agents.

Examples such as Luton Town and Millwall have been pointed to as clubs who have achieved success while focusing on cheaper alternatives to bring into the side.

High wage earners such as Kenneth Zohore and Jake Livermore are also no longer on the books, which should free up some funds.

The signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante has also been highlighted as an example of the type of player that the club will now be looking to bring in this window, with the forward arriving for just £350,000 in 2022.

It is also expected that the club will rebuff any offers for key players such as John Swift, Dara O’Shea and Jed Wallace, with only significant bids being considered.

But every other member of the squad could be on the chopping block if reasonable offers arrive.

Is this a good transfer strategy from West Brom?

Having more constraint in the market was probably needed before now given how precarious the club’s position has become.

A £20 million loan from unpopular owner Guochan Lai in January highlights just how out of sorts the finances at the Hawthorns have become.

It is possible to sign impressive players as free agents, which West Brom found out last summer with the additions of Wallace and Swift, who became key players in the team.

Corberan has been identified as a key asset in Albion’s future, which also shows the importance of hiring the right coach for the job.