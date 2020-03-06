Key West Brom player update emerges ahead of Swansea City test

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has provided a positive update on the fitness of defender Ahmed Hegazi after a scan on the centre back’s hamstring injury revealed only minimal damage.

The Egyptian stopper has largely found his game time limited this term due to various injuries that he has picked up along the way, thus making just 10 league appearances for the Championship league leaders up to now.

In Hegazi’s absence, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi have struck up a strong partnership, thus leaving the the 29-year-old a lot further down the pecking order than he would have liked.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Swansea City this weekend, Bilic was quick to allay fears of Hegazi being set for a long-term lay off during an interview with the Birmingham Mail:

“Hegazi did his scan, it’s not bad. He should be back in a minimum of two weeks.

“It’s not cramp, but it’s a very little one. It’s a big boost for us, because he came back in the team but hopefully it should be only a couple of weeks.”

Signing for the Baggies back in the summer of 2017, Hegazi has gone on to become one of the more experienced members of the current squad, making over 95 appearances for the Midlands outfit under various managers.

The Verdict

This is a big boost for Bilic on paper as it means he should have all three of his senior centre backs available for his side’s last 10 league games of the campaign as they seek to close in on promotion.

The big Egyptian will be keen to break back into the side as soon as possible once he proves his fitness again, with his experience and defensive knowhow sure to come in handy for the club at this crucial stage of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Baggies travel to the Liberty Stadium this weekend in search of their fourth win in their last six league games as they bid to extend their lead over Leeds United in second place.