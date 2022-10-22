Key West Brom figure reacts to crucial moment in defeat at Millwall

West Brom interim boss Richard Beale felt the side were unfortunate to lose against Millwall on Saturday as he questioned the free-kick that helped bring the Lions level.

After a win and a defeat in his first two games, Beale was in charge as the side made the trip to The Den and Albion were looking good after John Swift had put them ahead on 20 minutes.

However, Callum Styles would equalise before the break in controversial fashion, after Millwall had been awarded a soft free-kick.

And, whilst Albion offered little in the second half, Beale still felt they merited a point as he criticised the officials for their mistake when speaking to the club’s media.

“It’s a tough one to take. I felt that we deserved at least a point from the game. It was really disappointing because the first goal came from a free kick that never was.

“The lad has thrown himself into Darnell (Furlong) and we then failed to clear the set piece. And the second goal just trickles in at the near post when we’re down to 10-men.”

Carlos Corberan is expected to be named as Albion’s new boss in the coming days.

The verdict

You can understand why Beale was annoyed with the decision to award a free-kick to Millwall for the equaliser as it wasn’t a foul.

But, that’s a pretty weak excuse in the big picture. After a good start, Albion just couldn’t hold on and they were outfought by the Londoners for large parts, especially in the second half.

As Beale says, this isn’t good enough and the new manager will need to demand major improvements when he is appointed.

