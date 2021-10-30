Key West Brom figure reacts following controversial Fulham defeat

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael refused to be too critical of the referee after his side were beaten 3-0 by Fulham this afternoon.

The game saw second take on third, so there was plenty riding on it, and the Londoners would run out comfortable winners, although that didn’t tell the whole story.

The Cottagers took the lead through a controversial penalty after Kyle Bartley was adjudged to have fouled Aleksandar Mitrovic.

However, speaking to the club’s media, Ismael made it clear that he was looking at the mistakes his own players made as opposed to the official.

“I would like to say to you that Fulham were stronger and that they were the best team, but I don’t think that was the case. It was our mistakes again and it put us in difficult situations.

“Before we talk about the decision to award Fulham a penalty, we have to say that we lost the ball too easily in the middle of the pitch. We can avoid the mistakes we made. We can’t keep making mistakes.”

The Baggies are back in action when they take on struggling Hull City in the week.

The verdict

You have to say that Ismael comes across well here because he could’ve easily deflected everything on the referee, as it would be fair to say the hosts had the rub of the green.

But, the boss has recognised that his team are making mistakes themselves and that is ultimately what costs them, as they lost possession needlessly on too many occasions.

On the whole, it wasn’t a 3-0 game but Albion were punished for a combination of factors, a lot of which was their own doing.

