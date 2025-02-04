West Bromwich Albion Sporting Director Andrew Nestor has shared his delight after the club completed the loan signing of Southampton striker Adam Armstrong.

After discovering that Armstrong was available for loan just an hour before the closure of the transfer window, West Brom launched a dramatic late move for the striker, and all the paperwork was submitted before Monday night's 11pm deadline.

That sparked a nervous overnight wait for Albion supporters to see if the deal would be given approval by the EFL, but it was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Armstrong had made a temporary move to The Hawthorns until the end of the season.

Armstrong scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists in 52 games last season to help Southampton win promotion to the Premier League, including netting the winner against Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley, but he has found it much tougher in the top flight, scoring just three goals and registering two assists in 23 appearances this campaign.

The 27-year-old has now been allowed to leave St Mary's to reunite with Baggies manager Tony Mowbray, and he becomes the club's fourth signing of the winter window after the arrivals of Isaac Price, Will Lankshear and Tammer Bany.

Andrew Nestor reacts as West Brom seal Adam Armstrong deal

After top scorer Josh Maja was ruled out for a few months with a leg injury, strengthening the forward line was one of the main priorities for West Brom during the transfer window, and Sporting Director Nestor said that he is thrilled to have landed a prolific Championship goalscorer in Armstrong.

"We are pleased to welcome Adam to The Hawthorns for the rest of the season. He has extensive experience in the Championship and a proven goalscoring record," Nestor told the club's official website.

"We had always planned to reinforce our striker options and injuries have accelerated our need in this area.

"Adam is an ideal fit for our squad and very much suits our established style."

Armstrong has worked with Mowbray previously at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, and their time together at Ewood Park was particularly productive, with the striker scoring 64 goals and providing 19 assists in 160 games under the 61-year-old's guidance.

With Albion currently sitting sixth in the Championship table, Mowbray will no doubt be hoping that he can get the best out of Armstrong once again as he looks to guide the club back to the Premier League.

Championship table (as it stands 4th February) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 30 41 63 2 Sheffield United 30 20 61 3 Burnley 30 27 58 4 Sunderland 30 19 58 5 Blackburn Rovers 30 5 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42

Adam Armstrong arrival could be a game changer for West Brom

After picking up just five league wins since the end of September, West Brom needed a strong winter transfer window to reignite their faltering promotion push, and owner Shilen Patel has certainly delivered.

The lack of a prolific striker looked as though it could be costly for the Baggies in their pursuit of a play-off place, but the signing of Armstrong, who has an outstanding track record at Championship level, has solved that problem.

With two exciting young strikers in Lankshear and Bany also arriving at The Hawthorns, Mowbray now has plenty of dangerous attacking options at his disposal, and Albion's chances of securing a top six finish have significantly increased after their transfer activity.