Key West Brom figure outlines transfer plans ahead of crucial summer window

West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has confirmed the club will be busy in the transfer market this summer, as he vowed to bring in players who are ‘hungry to achieve success’.

The Baggies have had a hugely disappointing campaign, with Steve Bruce named as Valerien Ismael’s successor midway through the season but he was unable to bring an upturn in form immediately.

Therefore, attention has been on next season already and Bruce has made it clear that he wants to reshape the squad in the coming months.

And, those views were backed up by Gourlay, who sent a message to the fans through the club’s media that outlined the approach Albion will take, whilst also giving an insight into the budget Bruce will have.

“We must recruit players who are proud to play for this great football club, who are hungry to achieve success here, and who have the character and ability to drive us forward.

“It will not be easy to implement these changes and we will need to be shrewd in the transfer market. I simply will not spend more than we can afford.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

The Baggies supporters will surely appreciate the honesty from Gourlay here as it’s a lengthy statement that updates a few things ahead of the summer.

Clearly, recruitment is going to be pivotal to ensure Albion have a competitive squad next season and fans will welcome changes to the squad.

Ultimately, Gourlay and Bruce are going to be judged on how this summer goes, so they need to do everything to get it right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.