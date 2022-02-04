Key West Brom figure opens up on reason behind crucial managerial decision

West Brom CEO Ron Gourlay has revealed Steve Bruce was their first choice to replace Valerien Ismael, and that it took just ten seconds to know the new man was ready for the challenge.

A poor run of form that saw Albion fans turn against Ismael meant the Frenchman was under huge pressure and the decision was made on Wednesday to sack the former Barnsley chief.

And, the Baggies wasted little time in identifying his replacement, with Gourlay, who has only just taken over as CEO as well, turning to Bruce.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the former Reading CEO explained how the 61-year-old was the man they wanted from the start due to his CV at this level.

“There was no recruitment process. We knew who we wanted straight away. Look at the position we’re in – I felt there was one man who was available, who had the track record and the ability to take the club forward in my eyes.

“When I made the call, there was no doubt Steve was the right man for the club. It’s just about whether the fire was still there – and it took him 10 seconds.”

The verdict

This shows just how much faith Gourlay has in Bruce, which is understandable when you look at the fact he has won four promotions from the Championship.

Nevertheless, it’s still a decision that he will be judged by and the fact there was no recruitment process as such means he needs this to work out as much as Bruce does.

So, they’ve backed the new boss and he will now hope to repay that faith by guiding the team to promotion this season.

