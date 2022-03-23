Key West Brom figure makes Daryl Dike prediction

West Bromwich Albion CEO Ron Gourlay has predicted that Daryl Dike will become a big star for the Baggies in the future following his January arrival from Orlando City.

The 21-year-old made a permanent switch to The Hawthorns in the previous transfer window, with Albion paying a £7 million fee to bring the United States of America international back to England following last season’s loan spell with Barnsley.

Signing Dike was one of Valerien Ismael’s last acts as West Brom manager, with the Frenchman hoping that his arrival would be the catalyst for an upturn in form having worked with him successfully at the Tykes in the 2020-21 campaign.

Ismael departed though at the beginning of February and Dike only ended up playing twice under him, having picked up an injury very early into his West Brom career.

Dike made his debut by coming off the bench against Queens Park Rangers and then made his first start against Peterborough United, only to be withdrawn early in the second half with a hamstring problem.

Having been on the sidelines ever since, Dike was expected to return to the bench against Bristol City this past weekend – only to suffer a fresh setback.

When the youngster gets back to full fitness though, Gourlay – a new arrival at Albion himself having been appointed CEO last month – has backed Dike to become a big hit at the club.

“His energy is unbelievable,” Gourlay said, per the Express & Star.

“He’s here every day, he works incredibly hard, he’s a joy to be around.

“His appearance back on the pitch will lift the whole team.

“Anybody who has any concerns that he came only because of Val – he left (Barnsley) and went on to have another career and do fantastically well for Orlando.

“It wasn’t just West Brom who were tracking Dike, but we were able to move quite quickly, like with (Alex) Mowatt, because of that link.

“I have no doubt that he’ll be a future star of the football club, and I think the fans think that too.” The Verdict It hasn’t been the ideal start to life in the Midlands for Dike, but the best is surely yet to come. He showed promise in his 53 minutes on the pitch against Peterborough without getting on the scoresheet, and when he’s fit he can definitely become a real focal point of the Baggies attack. And having someone like Andy Carroll to learn from on the training ground can’t ever be a bad thing, with the former England international probably giving Dike a lot of tips on how to become a very effective target man. When Dike really gets going as a West Brom player then he has the capabilities to be very exciting, and the club could even make a big amount of money on him in the future such is the potential levels he has.