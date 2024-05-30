Highlights Carlos Corberan has been contacted by Birmingham City and Burnley about their managerial vacancies amidst uncertainty at West Brom.

Carlos Corberan’s representatives have been in contact with Birmingham City and Burnley over their current managerial vacancies amid uncertainty over his West Brom future.

According to Football Insider, the Spaniard is looking to make an exit from the Hawthorns after a difficult campaign behind the scenes.

Corberan earned a lot of plaudits for his work with the Baggies last season, guiding them to a fifth place finish in the Championship.

The club has struggled financially for much of his time in charge, with an ownership change in January set to help their situation.

However, despite the arrival of the Patel family, Corberan’s time with the Midlands outfit could still be over this summer.

Carlos Corberan eyes West Brom exit

Burnley and Birmingham City are both searching for a new manager this summer ahead of the next campaign.

This has led to Corberan reportedly contacting both sides about their vacancies as he looks for a way out of West Brom.

The Clarets have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to allow Vincent Kompany to move to the German giants.

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his role at St. Andrew’s after he took a leave of absence due to medical reasons.

Mowbray missed the end of the campaign, with Gary Rowett ultimately overseeing their relegation to League One.

Despite suffering the drop to the third tier, Corberan has still expressed an interest in taking over West Brom’s local rivals.

Birmingham were also acquired by American investors within the last year, and Tom Wagner will be keen to ensure the club does not spend too long in the third division.

The arrival of Corberan as Mowbray’s replacement would be a real statement of his ambition for the Blues.

It has also been previously reported that Burnley have shortlisted Corberan as a potential candidate to replace Kompany, although other names like QPR’s Martí Cifuentes have also been mentioned.

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom record

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 84 39 18 27 46.43

Corberan took charge at the Hawthorns in October 2022, and led the team to a ninth place finish in the Championship in his first season.

The 41-year-old’s side improved in his first full campaign, earning a place in the play-offs despite a lack of backing from the previous owners.

It is understood that the turmoil behind the scenes has led to Corberan’s interest in walking away from the club.

However, Corberan has a contract until the summer of 2027, so a compensation fee would likely need to be negotiated in order for him to move clubs.

Corberan departure would be a huge blow to West Brom

Corberan has been an excellent manager for West Brom over the last 18 months or so, and has worked wonders under difficult circumstances.

His departure would be a big loss, and a damning indictment of how the club was run in the past.

It is worrying that he still wants out despite new owners arriving in the new year, especially if he opts to drop down a division just to get out of the club.

A move to Burnley would make far more sense if he were to leave, but he must be quite unhappy at the Hawthorns to walk away from the impressive squad he’s built there right as they might finally get some proper investment.