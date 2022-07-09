Key West Brom figure addresses potential significant off-field appointment

West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has confirmed that the process of identifying a director of football is ongoing.

With Albion fans having been disillusioned at the way the club has been run in recent years, supporters were encouraged when it was revealed the club would be changing the structure off the pitch, which would include bringing in a director of football.

However, no appointment has been made yet, with Steve Bruce and Gourlay leading the business that the Baggies have done this summer.

Yet, speaking to the Express & Star, Gourlay gave an update on the situation, as he revealed they are whittling down a shortlist for the key role.

“We are getting closer but we have to get the right people into the club. We have got a shortlist and we have started the process. But you are looking at people who are on six, nine even 12 months notice.

“That is why we decided to go with what we had but it’s a role we will definitely fill. But by this time next year we will definitely have a director of football operations in place and who is ready to act for the summer window.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

Whilst this has been a very positive summer for Albion so far, it’s still important that they bring in a director of football to ensure the club can benefit moving forward.

West Brom know more than most just how important a role it is, with Dan Ashworth pivotal to the success they had a decade or so ago.

So, it will be interesting to see who they bring in and even though it may seem a long way away, it’s all about getting the right man for the job.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.