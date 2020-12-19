Key Wayne Rooney development emerges as Derby County manager hunt enters crunch phase

Wayne Rooney is set to meet with the Derby County board next week to discuss the vacant managerial role at Pride Park.

Rooney has been placed in interim charge of the Rams following the departure of Phillip Cocu last month, and has made a positive start to life at the helm.

Derby are unbeaten in their last six games, with Rooney stopping the rot and guiding his side to two wins and four draws.

They aren’t out of the relegation zone just yet, but confidence has increased and performances have improved ahead of this weekend’s trip to Rotherham United.

According to the Telegraph, Rooney is set to meet with the board next week as he looks to “present his case” to them.

It is expected that the prospective new owners from Bin Zayed International will attend the meeting, as they look to appoint a permanent successor for Cocu.

The Verdict

Rooney will be hoping to guide Derby to a win this weekend to really stand out ahead of next week’s meeting.

The early signs are certainly positive. They are six games unbeaten, and the next job is to turn draws into wins to help Derby climb out of the relegation zone.

Rooney has showed that he can get the best out of the players and raise confidence levels, which could be beneficial for the long-term as they look to steer well clear of danger.