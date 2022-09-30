Key Watford player a doubt ahead of Slaven Bilic’s first match in charge

Key Watford player Joao Pedro is a doubt ahead of Slaven Bilic’s first match in charge of the Hornets this weekend.

That is according to an injury update published by the Hornets this afternoon, which states that his status is ’50/50′ heading into Sunday’s Championship clash with Stoke City.

His situation is said to be a days out issue, rather than one which would see him out for weeks.

Elsewhere, Nigerian international William Troost-Ekong is set to be ruled out until mid October after sustaining a hamstring injury during the international break.

The 29-year-old started his first Championship match of the season last time out when the Hornets drew 2-2 with Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Ngakia is also set to continue to be absent for this weekend’s trip to the Bet 365 Stadium.

Ngakia picked up an injury in Watford’s 2-0 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break and is said to be making good progress.

Longer-term absentees such as Hornets skipper Tom Cleverley, Rey Manaj and Tom Dele-Bashiru are all ruled out match, too.

Kick off at the Bet 365 Stadium is scheduled for 12PM UK time on Sunday.

The Verdict

It’s obviously a big blow for Slaven Bilic that he could potentially be without the services of Joao Pedro for his first match in charge.

The Croatian will want to hit the ground running away at Stoke given the season is already well underway and the absence of the Brazilian would certainly lessen Watford’s chances of a victory.

Elsewhere, it is a shame for Troost-Ekong to pick up an injury at this time.

Having been out of favour under Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic’s arrival presented the 29-year-old with a fresh opportunity to impress, however, due to injury, he will now no longer be able to do so, at least for couple of weeks.