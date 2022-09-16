Key Watford fitness updates emerge ahead of Sunderland clash

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr and central defender Kortney Hause are both “fairly close” to being in contention for this weekend’s Championship clash with Sunderland.

Hause missed Watford’s trip to Ewood Park on Tuesday night with an ankle sprain and Sarr left the pitch in the first half having picked up a knock.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, though, Hornets boss Rob Edwards said both could play this weekend.

“Kortney [Hause] and Isma [Sarr] we’re looking at and will be making decisions on them today, but they’re fairly close,” the Watford boss revealed, via Watford club media.

Elsewhere, Edwards confirmed that full-back Jeremy Ngakia faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury on Tuesday night in his first performance of the season.

“Jeremy unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury and will probably be a bit longer-term,” explained the 39-year-old.

“On the human side I’m really disappointed for him because I thought he did well [against Blackburn], he was one of the few positives to come out of it until his injury.”

In more positive news, full-back Hassane Kamara could be available, with Edwards confirming that he was “hopeful” that the defender will return this weekend.

Last but not least, longer-term absentees Imran Louza and Tom Cleverley are nearing a return, with the latter likely to be available after the international break.

Louza is said not to be too far behind that in his recovery, too.

The Verdict

This is very positive news for Watford ahead of the Sunderland clash.

We haven’t seen much of Kortney Hause in a Watford shirt so far this season, but against Rotherham the other week, he looked a much needed and welcomed addition.

Sarr, meanwhile, speaks for himself having fired the Hornets to promotion back in 2020/21.

Rob Edwards if he does return, though, must find a way to get the best out of him, with the Hornets boss having deployed the winger in a front two so far this season.