Key Watford figure reveals transfer interest in 26-year-old

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has revealed that Napoli are among a host of clubs interested in signing Gerard Deulofeu.

Deulofeu has been a key player for Watford since joining the club from FC Barcelona in 2018, but his future at Vicarage Road remains uncertain following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Deulofeu – who has scored 17 goals and registered 11 assists in 70 games for Watford – scored four goals and added five assists in the Premier League last term.

A host of clubs are now interested in the Spanish winger ahead of the new season, with Watford preparing to take on Middlesbrough in their first game back in the Championship on Friday night.

Speaking to CalcioNapoli24, the Hornets’ sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has revealed that Napoli are among a host of sides interested in signing the 26-year-old.

He said: “There are several rumours around the boy. We are evaluating. There are important clubs on him, including in Italy, Spain and England. Napoli can also be included among those interested.

“There is a range of top-level players who are less affected by the coronavirus pandemic, I believe Deulofeu is part of this range and his evaluation was and remains high. Strong players remain strong, lower level players may be affected more.”

Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in Deulofeu in recent times, as Watford prepare for life in the Championship.

The Verdict

Deulofeu is far too good to be playing in the Championship and fans will be resigned to losing him this summer.

He’s been a key player for Watford, but he will be looking to get away from the club and a move to a big club like Napoli could be a great move for him this summer.

If they can get a big fee for his services then it would be even more money for Vladimir Ivic to reinvest into his squad, especially following the departure of Abdoulaye Doucoure to Everton.