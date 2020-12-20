Key Watford figure reacts to Troy Deeney, Vladimir Ivic controversy

Troy Deeney has been absolved of any blame by Watford CEO Scott Duxbury after former boss Vladimir Ivic cited ‘disciplinary issues’ for not playing him against Huddersfield Town.

The Hornets’ skipper was left out by Ivic yesterday as Huddersfield secured a 2-0 victory, a game which proved to be the final straw for the Watford board who sacked Ivic just hours later.

Ivic admitted in his final post-match press conference that Deeney was rested due to playing every minute of the last four games, but why he didn’t make it off the bench was another story.

The Serb cited a ‘discipline issue’ for Deeney remaining on the sidelines when Watford could’ve done with his presence up-front, with Ivic inferring that Deeney thought he was above him and his orders.

There has been huge developments since then, with Ivic being relieved of his duties at Vicarage Road and the Pozzo Family seemingly already finding his replacement in the form of Dinamo Tbilisi boss Xisco.

Watford CEO Duxbury has now moved to clear up the happenings of yesterday, and the blame looks like it has been put firmly on the departed former manager.

“Nobody at the club is in any doubt over Troy Deeney’s high level of professionalism in his work,” Duxbury stated, per Watford’s official Twitter account.

“Troy is quick to hold his hands up when his conduct has fallen short of the required standard but we are satisfied that was not the case.

“There will be no hangover from this. We must move on and Troy, as club captain, will play a major role in achieving our aims this season.”

The Verdict

It looks like player power has won this particular chapter of Watford’s story.

Many fans believe that Deeney holds a lot of power at the club and with the Pozzo Family, and this may have proven their point exactly.

Ivic’s style of play and tactics may not have exactly won over the fans in his four months in charge, but being in fifth spot right now isn’t awful and he’s been dealt a rough hand by being sacked.