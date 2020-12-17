Key Watford figure outlines January transfer plans

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic wants to bring in a left-back and a central midfielder in the January window, although the board are reluctant to sign a full-back.

The Hornets have enjoyed a strong season so far, and they currently sit third in the Championship ahead of a busy festive period.

Despite that, Ivic explained to the Watford Observer that he wants two new signings in next month, but the update revealed that key figures at Vicarage Road want to see Adam Masina before sanctioning the arrival of a left-back.

“I am happy [Masina] will be with us, but I’m realistic. If you are not realistic in football you cannot succeed. No chance. I cannot put him in now, it’s time to take15, 20, 25 minutes over the next 10 games. We have 30 points [to play for] in these 10 games.

“We need this type of player (creative midfielder), but we use the players what we have in this position.”

Watford were hit with a blow in the midfield area after Domingos Quina was ruled out for two months.

The verdict

Ivic’s comments suggest that he has been pushing for a few new signings for this window, but the board mustn’t be on the same page.

Most fans would agree that Watford need one more left-back, whilst an additional midfielder will help as well.

The boss knows this having worked with the squad for the past few months, and he has got them in a very good position. The importance of the January window in the promotion race is huge, so Watford need to do all they can to strengthen.

