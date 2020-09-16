Key Watford figure makes transfer admission amid interest in Troy Deeney from Premier League clubs

The future of Watford forward Troy Deeney remains ‘up in the air’ heading towards October, with the transfer window edging closer to closing.

The 32-year-old made 27 appearances for the Hornets last season and scored ten goals, but his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated into the Championship.

He is yet to feature for Watford in a competitive match this term, which has seen questions over his future arise.

West Brom and Spurs are just some of the clubs that are rumoured to be interested in signing Deeney, who has been with Watford since signing from Walsall in 2010.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Hertfordshire Mercury), Watford boss Vladimir Ivic admitted that his future at the club depends on what offer comes in for his services.

“Everything depends on the offer, on the wishes of the player and the club.

“We follow the situation and we will take a decision if something happens. We’ll discuss with him the situation and if he wants to stay or move.

“To keep someone who doesn’t want to stay here or be with us is not good for me. If he wants to be here this is our choice.”

Watford are next in action when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, in what could prove to be a tricky test for the Hornets.

The Verdict:

I’d be surprised if Deeney remained with Watford.

I think it speaks volumes that he’s not been involved in their matchday squad in a competitive match so far this season, and it’ll only be a matter of time before he departs.

Deeney has already shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing his football in the Premier League as well, after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances in the top-flight.

I think West Brom would be the ideal club for him, as they’re crying out for a striker that is proven at Premier League level.