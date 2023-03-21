The summer transfer window is fast approaching and that means Watford will be braced for offers for some of their star players.

With their push for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking once again fading away a long time ago, it is far more likely that the Hornets will have to cash in on one or two individuals if the right offers are made.

Along with Ismaila Sarr, who is out of contract next year, one player who will attract significant attention is Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian was strongly linked with a switch to Newcastle United last summer and it was expected that he would be a Magpies player by the end of the window, but instead they opted to sign Alexander Isak instead and pulled out of a deal for Pedro.

Not long after, Pedro penned a new deal at Vicarage Road to the surprise of many, extending his stay until 2028, but that will not stop clubs from coming in for him in the next few months.

Italian giants AC Milan have already been linked in the month of March, but Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has played down that potential move by insisting that they have made no contact with the Hertfordshire outfit.

However, he did reveal though that clubs in England are watching the 21-year-old closely - full focus however for Pedro is on Watford's push for the play-offs.

“I can say that he has an ‘England’ price, we haven’t received any requests or proposals from Italy," Giaretta told TuttoMercatoWeb.

"He has many admirers in the Premier League but the truth, and we are happy about him, is that he is 110% focused on our run-up to the playoffs."

The Verdict

If Watford do not get promoted this season, then it wouldn't be a shock to see Pedro angle for a move.

It isn't beyond the realms of possibility that the Hornets will still get promoted as they could go on a winning run until the end of the season and have success in the play-offs, but on the balance of their form in 2023 then they'll probably fall short.

What Pedro's contract extension earlier on in the 2022-23 campaign gave Watford though is more control over his future - they can demand a high fee for a talented youngster and it means they'll get the best possible price if they do decide to cash in.

Premier League clubs will no doubt be sniffing around come June when they have the resources to replenish their squad, and if Pedro did depart he would surely go with the blessing of the supporters.