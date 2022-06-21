Key Watford figure explains why club sanctioned multi-million pound transfer

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has confirmed that EFL rules over homegrown players was a factor in selling Cucho Hernandez to Columbus Crew and suggested it will be part of their thinking moving forward.

The Hornets are back in the Championship after a disappointing campaign last time out but there is fresh optimism around Vicarage Road following Rob Edwards’ appointment as head coach.

He is expected to oversee a very busy summer for the club, with work having already started on that front as Cucho sealed a move to the MLS. And, speaking to the club’s media, Giaretta explained why they sanctioned the move.

“In the EFL, you can name no more than 11 non-homegrown players on your matchday teamsheet, so this is an important part of our thinking when it comes to player trading during this summer window.

“The coach has made it clear he wants no more than 11 non-homegrown players in his squad to ensure togetherness. He does not want a situation where a player cannot make the matchday squad simply because of eligibility. Rob was clear he wanted a different type of player who will occupy this non-homegrown place in the forward line.”

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good to see that this was a decision that was purely down to Edwards and the fact Cucho didn’t suit his style.

We all know how Watford have operated over the years and there is talk they will give the new boss the backing to do what he wants and this could be a start.

As Giaretta says, there are rules they need to follow now and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the business at Vicarage Road plays out as you would expect plenty of more ins and outs.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.