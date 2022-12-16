Key Watford figure discusses future of Ismaila Sarr amid Everton transfer interest

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has revealed he is confident Ismaila Sarr will stay at the club, although he did admit that they need to be ready to replace the attacker if he departs.

The Senegal international, who starred for his country at the World Cup, has scored six goals and registered four assists in the Championship this season.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see he has been linked with a move away, as reports claim Everton are considering a £35m bid for the 24-year-old in the New Year.

And, speaking to the Watford Observer, Bilic gave an honest update on his key man, who is expected to feature against Huddersfield tomorrow.

“He’s our player and I’m expecting him to stay. It would be great to have him as part of our plans as we aim to go back to the Premier League.

“If he goes, and we don’t replace him, it would be a major blow for us. It’s very difficult to bring his type of player to the Championship, no matter how good the club is. And it’s always difficult to find top players in January. The best players move in the summer.”

The verdict

This is a good response from Bilic and in truth, he’s in a tough position because he just doesn’t know what will happen for sure.

If a club stumps up serious cash then the club are obviously going to consider it and Sarr may be interested in returning to the top-flight straight away.

So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens, but, as Bilic points out, it’s crucial that they do have replacements lined up and are prepared for the worst case scenario, which would be Sarr’s exit.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.