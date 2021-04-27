Key Watford figure delivers update on Xisco Munoz’s future following Premier League promotion

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretti believes that Xisco Munoz will be in charge of the Hornets next season after guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Less-than impressive performances led to Vladimir Ivic’s sacking in December as manager, just months after arriving at Vicarage Road, and the onus was on the inexperienced Munoz to try and guide Watford back to the promised land – despite only managing 11 games in his career with Dinamo Tbilisi.

To the surprise of many though he has been able to rally the troops and bring them together to deliver promotion, losing just four Championship matches since arriving in Hertfordshire.

Munoz has started work on his UEFA Pro License which would allow him to coach in the top flight next season, but as we all know the Watford board’s history with managers isn’t the best.

Past head coaches have been sacked for seemingly minor blips and due to Munoz’s inexperience, questions have been asked of his future following promotion.

But as a key figure at the club, Giaretta thinks that the Spaniard has no reason to worry about losing his job in the immediate future.

He did a great job, but we believe in the group,” Giaretta told TMW Radio.

“The coach has around him highly professional and numerous resources: at a certain moment we were out of the playoffs, but then we recovered the ground.

“We are satisfied, I really think we will continue with him.”

The Verdict

This is good news and it looks like the Watford hierarchy are going to show a bit of loyalty towards Xisco.

Some Hornets bosses have been harshly sacked in the past but it doesn’t look like the Spaniard will be one of them, and even though they had a talented squad the head coach has done really well to get them over the line.

The big test now though is for Munoz to coach perhaps a new set of players that end up coming through the door and how he will deal with their egos – it won’t be smooth-sailing by any means but hopefully he is given time to stamp his authority on the Premier League.