Key Watford figure delivers encouraging transfer update

Watford boss Vladimir Ivic has revealed that he expect two new signings before the transfer window shuts.

The deadline for clubs is tomorrow night, although any domestic deals can be done until 5pm on October 16. And, despite a decent start to the season with the Hornets, Ivic told Herts Live that he feels another two will arrive at Vicarage Road – whilst he stressed that he wants them sorted quickly.

“We need [players in] other positions to join the others and create competition in those positions. But not just for competition, but because of the games we have.

“When we return after the international break, we have seven games in 20/21 days. In these seven games you need a squad of 18-20 players able to play and ready to give their maximum every day. We are looking for two positions and I expect to have them as fast as possible.”

The Serbian tasted defeat for the first time in the league as Watford boss yesterday as the team were beaten 1-0 by Reading.

Yet, he will be satisfied with his start to life in English football and several new signings have made an impact in the team following the shake-up that came after relegation.

The verdict

On paper, Watford have a very good squad for this level but there are a few areas that need strengthening, with a left wing-back probably the priority.

Clearly, Ivic expects more work to be done and it will be interesting to see who comes through the door.

The extended deadline for deals involving English clubs means Watford don’t have to panic tomorrow but it will be interesting to see if anything is announced.

