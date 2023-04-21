It has become a running joke just how many managers/head coaches Watford go through at Vicarage Road.

This season, the club are onto their third head coach of the campaign, for example, with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic having been sacked, and Chris Wilder the latest in the dugout.

Since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012, the club have made an incredible 18 permanent appointments, with things getting particularly out of hand in the last few years.

This could be set to change moving forwards, though.

What has Ben Manga said about Watford's head coach policy?

Appointed in December, technical director Ben Manga is set to take charge of the sporting side of the club moving forwards, if he has not done so already.

Of course, a big part of his role, then, will be head coach appointment, and if it comes to it, dismissal.

Manga, though, suggests that there will be a big change of approach when it comes to the man in the dugout, with the Hornets director believing stability is important.

Indeed, Manga told the Watford Observer recently: “Of course stability is very, very important. It’s vital to have stability because the manager is the first stone in the building."

"I spoke with Gino about this in the meetings we had before I signed, and for me not having a manager who leaves after two weeks, or six months, or a year, is very important to me.

“Every different manager has his own philosophy and when you keep changing manager it gives you no stability and it doesn’t improve things.

“You might have one manager who likes to play four at the back, another one who likes to be very offensive, another one who wants to play three at the back. This does not bring stability to a club.

“It’s important that this will be my responsibility now and I hope Gino will learn to trust me on this, and also to let me look after the managers as well when they are here.”

Will Watford really ditch the hire and fire culture?

We can only take Ben Manga at his word, so for now, we have to believe that there is going to be a significant change in club policy when it comes to the man in the dug out.

Of course, the ultimate test for Manga will be convincing Gino Pozzo not to pull the trigger if the going gets tough under the club's next head coach, whether that be Chris Wilder on a longer deal, or somebody else.

Manga has convinced the Italian owner to hand the footballing side of the club over to him. For Watford's sake, let's hope he can convince him on this matter, too.