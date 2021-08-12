Key update revealed amid Arsenal’s transfer chase of Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale

Premier League club Arsenal’s move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is on the verge of collapsing according to The Athletic, with a significant gap in the two sides’ valuation of the 23-year-old.

England international Ramsdale has been the subject of major interest from the Gunners even before the end of his European Championships campaign with England – and launched two bids for the shot-stopper that were rejected by Blades’ hierarchy.

As per Sky Sports, the Gunners were considering submitting a third offer for one of their top targets but if The Athletic’s report is anything to go by, this deal could now become an impossibility with Mikel Arteta’s side reluctant to pay more than half of the goalkeeper’s £35m valuation set by officials at the South Yorkshire side.

The 23-year-old only arrived at Bramall Lane last summer after re-joining from AFC Bournemouth for an £18.5m fee, signing a four-year deal at the club.

With this, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have been able to maximise his price tag and despite previous interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the recently-relegated Championship side have been able to retain his services up until this point.

Another factor that has enabled the Blades to retain the goalkeeper is due to his reported commitment to the club after joining just 12 months ago, although his current mindset amid this strong interest from Arsenal is currently unknown.

And after this latest development, the Premier League outfit may now be on the search for alternative keepers to provide competition to current first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno.

The Verdict:

This may well be music to many Arsenal fans’ ears. Although Ramsdale is a talented goalkeeper and would have been a long-term option for them to utilise in years to come, spending more than £20m on a backup goalkeeper at this moment in time just doesn’t make sense.

It’s clear they need a goalkeeper to come in and challenge Leno after Matthew Ryan’s departure – but they must address more pressing issues before the summer window closes and the purchase of the Sheffield United keeper may have stopped them from doing that.

For Ramsdale, he has probably dodged a bullet with this one. Although Arsenal are a massive club, it would have been hard for him to displace the Gunners’ first-choice keeper and staying put during the 2021/22 campaign will ensure he receives a maximum amount of game time.

Without this, he faces little chance of getting back into the England international setup and with the likes of Dean Henderson and Nick Pope likely to return for the next set of the Three Lions’ fixtures, he will need to continue impressing if he has any chance of being included by Gareth Southgate in the near future.

And for Sheffield United, they get to retain one of their key assets. The Blades may benefit from selling either him or Sander Berge to provide manager Jokanovic with a sizeable amount of money to spend in the next window or two – but in the short term – they will just be glad to keep hold of him.