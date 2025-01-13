Hull City have not submitted a bid to Plymouth Argyle for superstar Morgan Whittaker this January, despite reports suggesting the Tigers were after the former Swansea City man.

That’s according to the latest update from Hull Live, who claim that any rumours circulating that the Humberside outfit had made a move for the 24-year-old are well wide of the mark.

Hull were said to have lodged a bid alongside Championship side Burnley for Whittaker - according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook - and while the Clarets are said to have renewed their interest from the summer, Ruben Selles’ side are not in the picture.

Whittaker has been the subject of transfer interest for each of the last three transfer windows following his £1 million move to Home Park back in the summer of 2023, with a whole host of clubs linked with trying to secure his signature in the past.

Claims of Hull City, Morgan Whittaker bid ruled out

While the earlier report linking the two would have got tongues wagging at the MKM Stadium, it is now believed that Hull City have no interest in bringing Morgan Whittaker to the club this winter, with Hull Live claiming sources have indicated the previous rumour to be incorrect.

The forward stole the headlines at the weekend as he helped Argyle knock out Premier League side Brentford in the third round of the FA Cup, with the Greens earning the right to host top flight leaders Liverpool in the next round as a result.

That marked the former Derby County prospect’s fourth goal of an injury-affected season, and put him right back in the shop window; somewhere he has rarely left since this time last year.

Morgan Whittaker Championship stats by season (Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 24/25 18 3 1 23/24 46 19 8 As of 13/1/25

In fact, it was the Bees of Brentford who were one of the early sides to claim an interest in the left-footed magician last winter, with local rivals Fulham also said to be keen, alongside Serie A side Lazio.

Burnley maintain Morgan Whittaker interest after summer bids blocked

Argyle rejected any advances 12 months ago, and did similar last summer, as Burnley first tried to tempt the Greens into letting their main man leave Home Park, although the two bids submitted were said to fall well short of the mark.

That story has continued once again this month, with another advance already being rebuffed this week, while Hull’s brief inclusion in the tale came and went as the rumours were put to bed.

It remains to be seen where the talented wide man will be playing his football by the time the winter transfer window slams shut on February 3, but with the player seemingly happy in his current surroundings, the Greens could be well-placed to keep hold of their top talent once again in the coming weeks.