Key update emerges surrounding Huddersfield player as Cardiff, Preston and Barnsley circle

Young Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green is said to be in the middle of a transfer tug of war between multiple Championship clubs, as first reported by The Sun.

Preston North End, Cardiff City and Barnsley are all said to be tracking the 22-year-old ahead of the January transfer window – but a road-block into that potential deal has emerged.

Per Steve Chicken of YorkshireLive, the Terriers have an optional one-year extension inserted into the centre-back’s contract – one which is set to expire this summer.

And that would suggest that Carlos Corberan’s side are not willing to dispense of their academy graduate so easily as the likes of Juninho Bacuna and Isaac Mbenza have had their options triggered in the last year despite going on to depart the John Smith’s Stadium inevitably.

Football Insider reported that a six-figure offer for the centre-back – who is on loan at League One table-toppers Rotherham United and featuring on a regular basis – but YorkshireLive’s understanding is that Edmonds-Green is highly-rated at the club and it would take a sizeable fee to part company with him.

The Verdict

Edmonds-Green featured in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign under Corberan and was set to be a part of the Spaniard’s plans this season until COVID interrupted his pre-season preparations.

There were early signs that the 22-year-old may not get the game-time he needs at the New York Stadium but he’s gone on to be a regular part of Paul Warne’s side, who are on a long unbeaten run, and Edmonds-Green’s solid performances at the back are one of the reasons for that.

It isn’t exactly a shock therefore that Championship clubs are watching his developments with interest – he just won’t be available for as cheap as was insinuated in the initial reports.

Unless the Terriers are desperate for cash though then it makes no sense to cut short his loan at a place where he’s getting minutes and selling him to a league rival when he could be a main-stay in the Huddersfield side for years to come.