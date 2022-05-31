Key update emerges regarding QPR manager search

Queens Park Rangers enjoyed an impressive season in the Championship despite falling away from the promotion picture in the final few months of the campaign.

Some were surprised that Mark Warburton’s contract was not extended at the end of the season, but the vacancy does present an opportunity for the club to head in a completely new direction.

Aston Villa assistant manager Michael Beale appears to be the front-runner for the role in West London and The Telegraph’s John Percy revealed that an announcement is close on Twitter this morning.

He wrote: “#QPR are close to appointing Michael Beale as manager.

“Beale is very keen to become a No 1 and #avfc have known there was always a chance of this happening since appointing Steven Gerrard.”

Beale was assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Rangers, and moving to Villa with the former England captain has put him even more in the spotlight of EFL clubs.

QPR’s ambition will be a top six finish heading into 2022/23, which is a lot to demand of someone in their first senior managerial role, but the 41-year-old would certainly have the contacts to strengthen the team in the transfer market.

With pre-season beginning in the next few weeks, QPR, along with Burnley and Blackburn Rovers, need to get a move on.

The Verdict

The jury is out on Beale’s capabilities as the leader in the dugout, but he will not be short of inspiration with the likes of Steve Cooper and Rob Edwards performing very well in the EFL coming from coaching backgrounds in recent years.

Warburton was trusted with three seasons at the helm and certainly improved performances and results in that time, due to his background, Beale would seem like a longer term appointment and should be given the patience of at least the same time as Warburton, if he does keep the club towards the top half of the table.

It would be better future planning if this can be confirmed in the next few days to smoothen the process of identifying transfer targets.