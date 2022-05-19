Key update emerges regarding Darren Moore’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed that manager Darren Moore will remain in charge of the club for the 2022/23 campaign.

Moore was appointed as the Owls’ boss last year following a stint at Doncaster Rovers.

The 48-year-old was unable to guide Wednesday to safety as the club suffered relegation on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Moore led Wednesday to the play-offs in the previous campaign as they secured a fourth-place finish in the League One standings.

The Owls went on to face Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Black Cats in the first leg of this tie, Wednesday levelled proceedings in the second-half of the return fixture thanks to a strike from Lee Gregory.

With the game seemingly heading towards extra-time, Sunderland sealed a 2-1 victory on aggregate as Patrick Roberts scored in the 93rd minute.

Wednesday will now be looking to launch another push for promotion in the upcoming campaign.

Making reference to Moore, Chansiri has admitted that he has never thought about sacking the Owls manager and has insisted that he will be given the opportunity to oversee proceedings at Hillsborough next season.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Chansiri said: “I appreciate Darren’s ambition.

“He tried to do his best for the club and now we need to improve our strengths and weaknesses.

“We still have a lot of jobs to do.

“I speak to him a lot; I spoke with him before we came on this call.

“We have a good relationship, we talk once a week or sometimes every day.

“If we don’t talk then we’ll text together.

“He’ll still be here next season – I’ve never thought about releasing him.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible decision by Chansiri as Wednesday managed to show some real signs of promise under the guidance of Moore last season.

Whereas the Owls would have been disappointed by the fact that they were unable to secure an immediate return to the Championship, there is no reason why they cannot challenge for automatic promotion next season.

In order to have the best chance of achieving this goal, Wednesday will need to keep some of their key players at Hillsborough.

The Owls’ hopes of securing a top-two finish could also be bolstered if Chansiri decides to provide Moore with some funds to spend in the upcoming transfer window.