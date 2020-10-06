Key update emerges on Sheffield United’s pursuit of Huddersfield man

Sheffield United’s move for Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo is off after the 26-year-old failed his medical, according to the Daily Mirror’s David Anderson.

The centre-back has not featured for the Terriers since November 2019 and has been linked with a move away this summer, with the Blades and Fulham both touted with an interest.

Over the weekend it was reported that United had moved ahead of Fulham and were in pole position to sign Kongolo but it seems that move has fallen through.

Anderson has now reported that the Dutchman, who is still recovering from a foot injury sustained while on loan at Fulham last season, failed his Blades’ medical meaning the move is off.

A return to Craven Cottage now looks unlikely as well as the west London club signed two centre-backs – Joachim Andersen and Tosin Adarabioyo – yesterday.

Kongolo joined Huddersfield ahead on loan ahead of their first season in the Premier League and then signed permanently the following summer.

However, he appeared to fall out of favour under Danny Cowley last term and was sent out on loan to Fulham in January.

It is beginning to look like attempting to fight for his place at Huddersfield under Carlos Corberan will be his only option.

Do these celebrities support Huddersfield, Leeds United, Barnsley or Bradford City?

1 of 14 Gigi Hadid Leeds United Barnsley Huddersfield Town Bradford City

The Verdict

After falling out of favour at the Yorkshire club, Kongolo has looked a player likely to be on the move this summer but it appears his ongoing injury issue may rule out a move.

The Blades and Fulham have been leading the pursuit for the 26-year-old but with both clubs seemingly no longer interested, the defender may have to stay at Huddersfield.

The Terriers would likely have been hoping to offload the Dutchman this summer but he would certainly be an asset if they can get him back motivated and in the side.