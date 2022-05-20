Key update emerges on Reading FC trio as West Brom target receives clarification on future

Reading first-teamers Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison and John Swift have not been offered new contracts but will be invited to enter negotiations in the coming weeks, according to the club’s official website.

26-year-old Swift looks likely to depart the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the summer amid interest from Premier League sides and second-tier rivals West Bromwich Albion, with the midfielder playing a huge part in keeping the Berkshire outfit afloat with 11 goals and 13 assists in 38 league appearances during 2021/22.

The ex-Chelsea man may need to take a considerable pay cut to remain in Berkshire though with his current side needing to abide by a strict budget as part of a business plan they agreed with the EFL last November.

Morrison, who wore the captain’s armband on multiple occasions during the second half of the campaign, spent a sizeable chunk of the 2021/22 campaign on the sidelines with a serious knee injury but was part of a defence that had the joint-worst defensive record in the division this term.

Despite this, he may sign on the dotted line to extend his stay with the Royals looking set to be short of options in central defence, especially with Terell Thomas confirmed to be leaving and Jeriel Dorsett not yet signing fresh terms at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Another position where they may need one or two additions is on the wing, with Brandon Barker, Alen Halilovic, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Tom Ince all departing, though they have decided not to offer Hoilett an extension at this time.

Recording three goals and two assists in 27 second-tier appearances but making more of an impact than those statistics suggest, the Canadian may be disappointed that his future remains uncertain at this stage.

The Verdict:

Although many supporters will be resigned to losing Swift, he is a real game-changer so the Royals should at least make some form of attempt to keep him in Berkshire, even if they can’t offer him what they want.

At the same time though, they should have a shortlist of targets ready to replace him considering it looked as though there was a strong possibility he would be leaving months ago, so his likely departure shouldn’t be a shock to officials at the club.

In terms of Morrison, it’s probably time to let him go now despite the fact his first two seasons at the club were impressive. During 2021/22 though, he struggled and with their defence needing a shake-up following some horrific displays in the last nine months, he should be a casualty with Scott Dann already able to step up as an experienced central defender.

There are also others that can step up to be captain including Andy Yiadom, who could potentially be set to put pen to paper on a new deal. The Ghanaian was previously skipper at Barnsley and seems like a real leader.

Hoilett can perhaps feel harshly treated at this stage – but if there are better alternatives out there for the Berkshire outfit to pursue – then they have to be ruthless in this situation because they need high-quality players that can help to keep them afloat in the second tier.