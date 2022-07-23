Key update emerges on QPR’s transfer pursuit of Millwall star

Queens Park Rangers are planning to launch a significantly improved offer for Millwall wing-back Danny McNamara in the coming days, according to West London Sport.

Football League World first revealed Michael Beale’s side’s interest in the 23-year-old during the latter stages of last month, with the second-tier outfit attempting to secure an ambitious agreement with their local rivals for the right-sided player’s services.

They have had multiple bids rejected since then, with the South London Press journalist Richard Cawley reporting that two bids had been knocked back by officials at The Den, who are keen to tie McNamara down to fresh terms after seeing him shine during the 2021/22 campaign.

This second bid was believed to be in the region of £300,000, with the R’s potentially looking to deter the wing-back from agreeing fresh terms as they seek to secure a very cheap deal for his services.

Despite their failed attempts, this hasn’t deterred Beale’s side who are now believed to be lining up another offer for the 23-year-old in the coming days, though they also have alternative targets on their radar too according to West London Sport.

They are arguably in need of a new right-sided player following the departure of Moses Odubajo, who was released on the expiration of his contract at Loftus Road this summer.

The Verdict:

If QPR only bid £300,000, that’s an outrageously low offer and a bid that arguably didn’t even deserve a response considering how impressive McNamara was during the 2021/22 season.

Whilst you can admire their appetite to reduce costs and ensure they get value for money on new arrivals this summer, they are currently nowhere near his real valuation and should be focusing on other targets because of this.

However, you can understand why they are interested in the 23-year-old after seeing him impressing during most of his 37 league appearances last term, playing a big part in guiding the Lions to another impressive finish.

With that full season of second-tier football under his belt, he will only get better too and this is why the Lions should be looking to tie him down instead of cashing in on him.

In fact, many Millwall supporters would probably prefer to lose him for free as opposed to accepting a low six-figure offer from their local rivals, who could potentially be competing for promotion during 2022/23 as well.