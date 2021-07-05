Key update emerges on Leeds United’s rumoured pursuit of EFL midfielder

Leeds United were rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to The Sun on Sunday (4th July, page 60).

O’Brien has been with the Terriers since coming through the club’s academy system, and made 42 appearances in all competitions for Carlos Corberan’s side in the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder was previously a transfer target for Newcastle United during last year’s campaign, although a move to either side materialised for one reason or another.

O’Brien’s agent and former Leeds United defender Kevin Sharp has revealed that he’s unaware of any interest from the Whites in the midfielder at this stage, before admitting that other clubs have expressed their eagerness to sign him.

“I’m unaware of any interest from Leeds.

“Many other clubs have expressed an interest in Lewis, but I’ve not heard anything from LUFC.”

Leeds will be preparing for another season in the Premier League, after catching the eye with a number of strong performances in their first year back in the top-flight.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side finished ninth in the Premier League table last term, and the Elland Road faithful will be keen to see their side go from strength to strength moving forwards.

O’Brien and his Huddersfield Town team-mates are set to get their new Championship campaign underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on Derby County.

The Verdict:

That seems to pour cold water on their rumoured interest.

You aren’t going to get a more reliable source than the player’s agent, and Sharp’s admission that he hasn’t heard anything from Leeds is interesting.

O’Brien could have been a smart signing by Leeds at the age of 23, as he’s impressed whilst with Huddersfield Town in recent seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’s to pursue a move to another club this summer, with O’Brien seemingly not being short of offers at this stage.