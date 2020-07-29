Key update emerges on future of Wigan’s Paul Cook following links to Bristol City and Birmingham City

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook is reportedly set to leave the club today after resigning as manager as a result of the Latics going into administration earlier this month.

In his third year in charge of the North West club, Cook looked to be on course to lead Wigan to an impressive 13th-place finish in the Championship but a 12-point deduction saw them finish in the bottom three and subsequently meant they were relegated to League One.

The Latics have appealed their points deduction with their hearing set to come on the 31st of July.

It appears that will be without Cook, however, as Sky Sports have reported that the Wigan manager will leave the club today after resigning from his role as manager.

The report claims that the departure is expected to be announced this morning.

The 53-year-old may be set to stay in the Championship, however, as he has been linked with the vacant manager roles at both Bristol City and Birmingham City.

The Bristol Post reported yesterday that Cook had become the latest candidate to interview with the Robins over taking charge at Ashton Gate.

The English coach has done a fantastic job at the DW Stadium. He took charge after their relegation to League One in 2017 and led them to the division title and an FA Cup quarter-final in his debut season.

The following campaign he steered them to an 18th place finish in the Championship.

The Verdict

This looks a heartbreaking blow for Wigan but certainly an understandable move on Cook’s behalf.

He has done a fantastic job for the Latics and was very, very close to helping them survive despite the 12-point deduction.

It appears he now sees his future elsewhere, however, and this latest update will surely be an encouraging one to Bristol City and the Blues – if they’re indeed keen on Cook.