Key update emerges on EFL star’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze in January, with the West London club’s asking price too high.

Reports from The Athletic claim that Spurs’ pursuit of the 21-year-old looks to have taken a hit, with QPR setting the asking price at £20 million.

It means that Jose Mourinho’s side are unlikely to seal the deal this January, but are expected to monitor Eze throughout the season and potentially make a move again in the summer.

It’s been the breakthrough season for the QPR man who’s been involved in 13 goals already this campaign (nine scored and four assisted).

He’s been a wanted man for a couple of seasons now but the interested has certainly heated up this time round, with Spurs looking like the favourites to sign him.

Southampton also showed an interest in the midfielder earlier in the season, but those rumours seem to have faded.

It’s good news for R’s fans who’s team haven’t been performing at their best of late – they take a run of four games without a win into their New Year’s fixture against Cardiff City.

The verdict

Everyone at QPR knows how talented and likeable Eze is, and it is a matter of time before he moves up the Premier League.

Spurs look to be the most keen and it’d probably be a first-choice for Eze too – just around the corner from QPR and with a new stadium to play in, and a world-class, winning manager to play under.