Key update emerges in West Brom’s EFL striker pursuit

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks with Bournemouth over a £10 million deal for striker Josh King but the top club can only pay half of that up front.

Albion were promoted to the Premier League last term but are still yet to sign a new striker with just eight days left until the deadline for domestic deals.

Recent reports have indicated that Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant is top of Slaven Bilic’s list of summer signings but it appears they’re now working on another deal.

According to The Sun, negotiations are ongoing between the Baggies and Bournemouth over a £10 million deal for the Norway international.

It is understood that the Cherries are keen to offload King as they look to clear space on their wage bill following relegation from the top flight.

The report claims that West Brom are unable to offer the whole £10 million up front but that they’re set to table a bid that will see them pay them the first £5 million this summer and the rest in installments.

With Hal Robson-Kanu facing months on the sidelines following arm surgery, Albion’s need for a new striker has grown even more desperate.

King would seem to fit the bill, having scored nearly 50 Premier League goals over the past four seasons.

The Verdict

West Brom have seemed focussed on Grant throughout the summer but it appears due to financial issues, they may now land King instead.

Signing the 28-year-old in a £10 million could be a fantastic bit of business for the Baggies, particularly as the striker has shown he’s not out of place in the top flight.

Given Bournemouth want to get King off their wage bill, you feel they may be open to this sort of structured deal.